Long-delayed polar icebreaker programme gets cash and impetus boost
The US Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter (PSC) programme has been revitalised by the award of a US$951 million contract modification to Bollinger Shipyards in Mississippi for the detail, design and construction phase of new icebreaker vessels.
The programme, for which contracts were originally awarded to VT Halter Marine (a US subsidiary of Singapore-based ST Shipbuilding) in 2019 and 2021 for two initial vessels, has subsequently accumulated extensive delays and rising costs.
An initial vessel was due to be deployed by 2024, but among other elements, the sale of VT Halter Marine to Bollinger Shipyards in 2022 slowed and complicated
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
As Australian resistance rises, is AUKUS in trouble?
The tripartite submarine project is under political pressure from a grass-roots Australian Labor Party movement, but it could also have practical issues in its way.
-
Russia and Ukraine agree maritime ceasefire – then Russia attaches strings
Tentative peace in the Black Sea broke down almost immediately amid Russian demands for a financial climb-down from the EU.
-
Dune joint venture wins four year contract to bolster UAE OPV fleet
The JV between Al Seer Marine and Damen International doubles down on a recent deal to increase the country’s offshore patrol vessel capabilities.