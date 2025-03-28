TKMS joins forces with Norwegian shipbuilder for Fridtjof Nansen frigate replacement bid
German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Norwegian firm Ulstein Werft to collaborate in a bid to deliver the replacement vessels for the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof Nansen-class frigates.
TKMS is one of four potential builders of the frigate fleet which were downselected in November 2024. Vard, a Norwegian firm, offered a US-style Constellation-class vessel, while BAE Systems put forward its Type 26 frigate, already in use in the UK’s Royal Navy and recently sold to Canada as the basis of its new River-class Destroyer fleet.
Naval Group advanced its Admiral
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
As Australian resistance rises, is AUKUS in trouble?
The tripartite submarine project is under political pressure from a grass-roots Australian Labor Party movement, but it could also have practical issues in its way.
-
Russia and Ukraine agree maritime ceasefire – then Russia attaches strings
Tentative peace in the Black Sea broke down almost immediately amid Russian demands for a financial climb-down from the EU.
-
Keel laid for Royal Navy’s next-generation nuclear submarine
HMS Dreadnought will be the first of the four Dreadnought class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) scheduled to enter service in the early 2030s. Following its keel-laying ceremony last week, Shephard takes a deeper dive into the class which will eventually replace the Royal Navy's long-standing Vanguard class of boats.