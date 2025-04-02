To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Havelsan sells ADVENT CMS into Chilean Navy frigates

2nd April 2025 - 11:38 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

The Chilean frigate Almirante Blanco Encalada prior to its CMS upgrade. (Photo: Chilean Navy)

The system is intended to add enhanced operational precision to two ageing vessels.

Turkish defence technology company Havelsan has signed an agreement to provide its ADVENT combat management system (CMS) to the vessels of the Chilean Navy.

In particular, the system will be integrated into its two Karel Dorman-class or M-class frigates, Almirante Blanco Encalada and Almirante Riveros, vessels which were purchased into the Chilean Navy from the Royal Netherlands Navy in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

That means that even in their current iteration, they have served 20 and 18 years already. Updating their CMS will likely allow them to play a stronger role in the Chilean Navy in the years to come.

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us