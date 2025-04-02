Havelsan sells ADVENT CMS into Chilean Navy frigates

Turkish defence technology company Havelsan has signed an agreement to provide its ADVENT combat management system (CMS) to the vessels of the Chilean Navy.

In particular, the system will be integrated into its two Karel Dorman-class or M-class frigates, Almirante Blanco Encalada and Almirante Riveros, vessels which were purchased into the Chilean Navy from the Royal Netherlands Navy in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

That means that even in their current iteration, they have served 20 and 18 years already. Updating their CMS will likely allow them to play a stronger role in the Chilean Navy in the years to come.

The