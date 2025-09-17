To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US tests the newest QUICKSINK maritime weapon variant in the Norwegian Sea

17th September 2025 - 16:59 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

A USAF B-2 Spirit (centre) flies in formation over Norway with a Norwegian Air Force P-8 Poseidon (centre back) and four Norwegian F-35s (right and left). (Photo: US Air Force)

The low-cost, anti-ship, precision-guided 500lb class capability was launched by a USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Munitions Directorate has tested the most recent variant of the QUICKSINK low-cost, anti-ship maritime weapon. The trial took place early this month in the Norwegian Sea and was conducted in partnership with the Royal Norwegian Air Force.

Based on the GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), the precision-guided 500lb class version was launched by a USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

The demonstration also involved a US Air Force (USAF) KC-135 Stratotanker and personnel from the air force’s 53rd Wing; as well as a P-8 Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft and F-35 multirole fighters from

