US tests the newest QUICKSINK maritime weapon variant in the Norwegian Sea
The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Munitions Directorate has tested the most recent variant of the QUICKSINK low-cost, anti-ship maritime weapon. The trial took place early this month in the Norwegian Sea and was conducted in partnership with the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
Based on the GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), the precision-guided 500lb class version was launched by a USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.
The demonstration also involved a US Air Force (USAF) KC-135 Stratotanker and personnel from the air force’s 53rd Wing; as well as a P-8 Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft and F-35 multirole fighters from
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australia’s A$12 billion Perth shipyard upgrade offers positive sign for AUKUS
While the Australian government insists the investment is predominantly aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capabilities, the upgrade also bodes well for the AUKUS pact which Australia’s defence minister said “is going well”.
-
US Coast Guard orders 10 additional Fast Response Cutters
The USCG exercised a $507 million contract option for the acquisition of 10 extra FRCs. This new order will raise the total number of Sentinel-class vessels procured by the service from 67 to 77.
-
DSEI 2025: Red Cat expands into USV production with focus on combat-proven technology
At DSEI 2025, Red Cat outlines its expansion from UAVs into uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), positioning itself as a multi-domain defence provider spanning land, sea, and air.
-
Anduril Australia wins A$1.7 billion Ghost Shark XL-AUV contract
The vessels are expected to deliver a major boost to Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities, with production set to start immediately.
-
Royal Canadian Navy will start operating class 2 UAVs in 2028
Acquired under Canada’s Department of National Defence ISTAR UAS project, the drones will be deployed from the Halifax-class frigates.