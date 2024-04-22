US senators raise Russian concerns over unprepared Coast Guard fleet
US lawmakers have expressed concern regarding the US Coast Guard’s (USCG) small and ageing polar inventory and how it could impact the protection of the US Arctic territorial waters. Senators have raised the alarm on the branch’s naval capabilities arguing that it would not succeed against the Kremlin’s fleet.
The service currently operates two icebreakers – Polar Star and Healy – the only branch vessels capable of operating in extreme cold temperatures. Serving predominantly the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, the Polar Star heavy icebreaker was commissioned in 1976 and has remained in operation far beyond its expected service life.
