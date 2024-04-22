To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US senators raise Russian concerns over unprepared Coast Guard fleet

22nd April 2024 - 14:43 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Polar Star heavy icebreaker was commissioned in 1976 and has been in service for nearly five decades. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

US Congress senators have warned that the US Coast Guard’s fleet cannot protect Arctic waters against Russian naval capabilities.

US lawmakers have expressed concern regarding the US Coast Guard’s (USCG) small and ageing polar inventory and how it could impact the protection of the US Arctic territorial waters. Senators have raised the alarm on the branch’s naval capabilities arguing that it would not succeed against the Kremlin’s fleet.

The service currently operates two icebreakers – Polar Star and Healy – the only branch vessels capable of operating in extreme cold temperatures. Serving predominantly the McMurdo Station in Antarctica, the Polar Star heavy icebreaker was commissioned in 1976 and has remained in operation far beyond its expected service life.

The Healy medium icebreaker

