US orders GPTNS hardware for naval systems

The USN vision for GNPTS. (Photo: USN PEO C4I)

GPNTS is used to receive, process and distribute 3D position, velocity, acceleration, attitude, time and frequency in the formats required by shipboard user systems.

US firms Sechan Electronics and Systems Engineering Support Co (SESCo) have obtained a combined $452.85 million IDIQ multiple-award contract for Global Positioning System-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing Service (GPNTS) follow-on hardware production units, the DoD announced on 20 September.

GPNTS is a maritime navigation data fusion system that receives and processes PNT data from a wide variety of navigation-related sensors on its host platform and distributes the best available data solution in accordance with various DoD and industry-standard formats to shipboard PNT user systems.

The contracts from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command include a base ordering period of five years and a three-year option ordering period.

Each contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the estimated value of each contact to $241.51 million for Sechan and $211.34 million for SESCo.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2029 if the option period is exercised.