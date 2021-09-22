US orders GPTNS hardware for naval systems

DSEI 2021: Italy selects Survitec’s submarine survival kit
Italian Navy selects submariner escape suits while Survitec unveils its newest life preservers.
US firms Sechan Electronics and Systems Engineering Support Co (SESCo) have obtained a combined $452.85 million IDIQ multiple-award contract for Global Positioning System-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing Service (GPNTS) follow-on hardware production units, the DoD announced on 20 September.
GPNTS is a maritime navigation data fusion system that receives and processes PNT data from a wide variety of navigation-related sensors on its host platform and distributes the best available data solution in accordance with various DoD and industry-standard formats to shipboard PNT user systems.
The contracts from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command include a base ordering period of five years and a three-year option ordering period.
Each contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the estimated value of each contact to $241.51 million for Sechan and $211.34 million for SESCo.
Work is expected to be completed by September 2029 if the option period is exercised.
Italian Navy selects submariner escape suits while Survitec unveils its newest life preservers.
Four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are under construction by HII for the USN, after DDG 121 finished acceptance trials.
New Zealand has ordered three high-speed boats for MCM and reconnaissance tasks.
Shephard understands that Greece will decide on its frigate requirement by the end of this year.
SubSea Craft's VICTA diver delivery unit has begun sea trials. Surface trials will be undertaken first, with subsurface trials due to start in 2022.
Following a USV demonstration with Dstl, Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset speaks exclusively to Shephard about the work.