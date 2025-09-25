To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy’s Super Hornet electronic warfare upgrade moves a step closer

25th September 2025 - 09:39 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet is operated globally, with customers including Australia, Finland, Kuwait and the US. (Photo: USN)

Raytheon’s Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) prototype, which is designed to be integrated into the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, has completed its latest review, furthering progress towards the aircraft’s modernisation plans.

Raytheon has announced that its Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) prototype has cleared its latest review of its software development, moving it an important step closer to meeting requirements for the US Navy (USN).

The USN awarded Raytheon an US$80 million contract to develop the prototype in December 2023 as a potential replacement for the AN/ALQ-214 integrated defensive electronic countermeasure and AN/ALR-67(V)3 radar warning receiver currently in use on the USN’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

According to the company, the latest review validates the prototype’s integration with flight-representative hardware and alignment with government reference architecture.

The new technology marks an important

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us