US Navy’s Super Hornet electronic warfare upgrade moves a step closer
Raytheon has announced that its Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) prototype has cleared its latest review of its software development, moving it an important step closer to meeting requirements for the US Navy (USN).
The USN awarded Raytheon an US$80 million contract to develop the prototype in December 2023 as a potential replacement for the AN/ALQ-214 integrated defensive electronic countermeasure and AN/ALR-67(V)3 radar warning receiver currently in use on the USN’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
According to the company, the latest review validates the prototype’s integration with flight-representative hardware and alignment with government reference architecture.
The new technology marks an important
