To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy to invest more than $700 million in laser-related R&D efforts in FY2026

US Navy to invest more than $700 million in laser-related R&D efforts in FY2026

26th January 2026 - 09:06 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

The Lockheed Martin HELIOS system is currently in use with the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke Class. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The US Navy’s acceleration of its laser weapon development initiatives reflects a decisive shift towards ultimately having a “laser on every ship” across tomorrow’s surface fleet.

The US Navy (USN) is investing heavily in laser weapons to enhance the lethality and protection of its in-service and future surface platforms. As part of its effort to innovate and improve its inventory, the branch has assigned more than $700 million in FY2026 to R&D programmes involving the use of directed energy (DE).

The funding will support research to develop chemistry, electronics, materials and processes to enable the operation of laser and counter-DE capabilities aboard USN vessels. It will also cover the construction of prototypes, tests and demonstrations.

Speaking last week at the 2026 Surface Navy Association National Symposium, VAdm Brendan McLane,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us