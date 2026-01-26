US Navy to invest more than $700 million in laser-related R&D efforts in FY2026
The US Navy (USN) is investing heavily in laser weapons to enhance the lethality and protection of its in-service and future surface platforms. As part of its effort to innovate and improve its inventory, the branch has assigned more than $700 million in FY2026 to R&D programmes involving the use of directed energy (DE).
The funding will support research to develop chemistry, electronics, materials and processes to enable the operation of laser and counter-DE capabilities aboard USN vessels. It will also cover the construction of prototypes, tests and demonstrations.
Speaking last week at the 2026 Surface Navy Association National Symposium, VAdm Brendan McLane,
