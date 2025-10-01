US Navy command to invest $3.5 billion in service craft and boats

The US Navy Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) issued a request for information (RfI) on 26 September for the acquisition of nearly 2,800 service craft and boats (SCBs). The service plans to grant 10-year contracts worth US$3.5 billion from FY2026.

“The government intends to award to as many qualified sources as practicable in order to foster a robust, competitive industrial base and ensure flexibility in meeting future delivery order requirements,” the NAVSEA claimed in the sources sought documents.

The branch will conduct an industry day on 15 October to clarify SCB requirements. It will publish a draft request for proposals (RfP) for the