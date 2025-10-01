To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy command to invest $3.5 billion in service craft and boats

1st October 2025 - 07:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Tactical training with USN force protection boats. (Photo: US Navy)

The NAVSEA plans to acquire around 2,800 service craft and boats from FY2026 using a multi-year award contract strategy.

The US Navy Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) issued a request for information (RfI) on 26 September for the acquisition of nearly 2,800 service craft and boats (SCBs). The service plans to grant 10-year contracts worth US$3.5 billion from FY2026.

“The government intends to award to as many qualified sources as practicable in order to foster a robust, competitive industrial base and ensure flexibility in meeting future delivery order requirements,” the NAVSEA claimed in the sources sought documents.

The branch will conduct an industry day on 15 October to clarify SCB requirements. It will publish a draft request for proposals (RfP) for the

