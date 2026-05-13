STM’s European wins strengthen Turkey’s naval credibility on the continent
STM has no shipyard of its own. Far from being a liability, though, this has become the company’s export weapon.
Speaking exclusively to Shephard at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, a senior STM official laid out the logic. “Not having a shipyard gives us the flexibility,” the executive said. “We can use any naval shipyard or private shipyard, in Turkey or all over the world. As of now, we are conducting 28 different shipbuilding projects, including submarines, in eight different shipyards all over the world.”
The model is deliberately export-optimised. “It is a good model for potential customer countries if they
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
SAHA 2026: Aselsan seeks to replicate Turkey’s UAV success at sea
Turkey’s defence electronics company has unveiled two new uncrewed naval systems at SAHA 2026 – but the harder test will be converting it into an export success.
-
Canada boosts Arctic presence as CCGS Donjek prepares for sea trials this year
CCGS Donjek is currently being prepared to start testing and be handed over to the Canadian Coast Guard in the second half of 2026.
-
Brazil’s naval ambitions now firmly anchored in Europe
With the Tamandaré frigate commissioned and a second batch under negotiation, Brazil is leveraging European partnerships to position itself as South America’s premier maritime power without surrendering industrial sovereignty.