STM’s European wins strengthen Turkey’s naval credibility on the continent

STM has no shipyard of its own. Far from being a liability, though, this has become the company’s export weapon.

Speaking exclusively to Shephard at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, a senior STM official laid out the logic. “Not having a shipyard gives us the flexibility,” the executive said. “We can use any naval shipyard or private shipyard, in Turkey or all over the world. As of now, we are conducting 28 different shipbuilding projects, including submarines, in eight different shipyards all over the world.”

The model is deliberately export-optimised. “It is a good model for potential customer countries if they