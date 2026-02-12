US Navy to develop an undersea networking capability to support UUV operations
The US Navy (USN) plans to develop and demonstrate an underwater networking capability to support combined seabed and subsurface warfare missions with crewed submarine platforms and uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs).
Titled Networked Expeditionary Routing and Exchange for Undersea Systems (NEREUS), the project will leverage and enhance the branch’s existing, fielded acoustic communications hardware to allow it to conduct distributed maritime operations.
According to a special USN notice published last week, it will extend the in-service capabilities “with networking and routing functionality to enable reliable information exchange beyond simple point-to-point links”.
The future system is also intended to set up
