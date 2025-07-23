US Navy prepares the next phase of the Arleigh Burke-class modernisation

The US Navy (USN) has been seeking additional companies to support the next phase of the modernisation of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers (DDG 51). Named DDG MOD 2.0, the coming stage will start in FY2029 and involve C4ISR and structural improvements.

It will include the installation of SPY-6(V)4 Air and Missile Defence Radar (AMDR) with updated AEGIS Baseline​, SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Programme (SEWIP) Block II​, and High Efficiency Super-Capacity (HESC) Chillers​.

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) intends to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the first Full Depot Modernisation Period Availability (Full DDG MOD 2.0)