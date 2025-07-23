To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy prepares the next phase of the Arleigh Burke-class modernisation

23rd July 2025 - 13:04 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

USS Arleigh Burke destroyer (Photo: US Navy)

The NAVSEA is carrying out market research and will conduct industry days in August to identify potential providers for the DDG MOD 2.0 stage.

The US Navy (USN) has been seeking additional companies to support the next phase of the modernisation of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers (DDG 51). Named DDG MOD 2.0, the coming stage will start in FY2029 and involve C4ISR and structural improvements.

It will include the installation of SPY-6(V)4 Air and Missile Defence Radar (AMDR) with updated AEGIS Baseline​, SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Programme (SEWIP) Block II​, and High Efficiency Super-Capacity (HESC) Chillers​.

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) intends to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the first Full Depot Modernisation Period Availability (Full DDG MOD 2.0)

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

