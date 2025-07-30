To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy seeks suppliers to upgrade the MK 41 VLS

30th July 2025 - 11:33 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

MK 41 Vertical Launching System. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The US Navy has been preparing to award a contract for the refurbishment of MK 41 VLS on board USN vessels and other military type ships.

The US Navy (USN) is seeking suppliers for repairing and upgrading the Mark 41 Vertical Launch System (MK 41 VLS). This modular, canister-launching capability currently equips Aegis guided missile vessels, including Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The branch issued a solicitation notice for an anticipated indefinite delivery indefinite quantity multiple award contract (IDIQ MAC) to support the refurbishment of MK 41 systems on board USN vessels and other military type ships.

The undisclosed amount deal will involve the provision of management, technical support, labour, material, equipment and facilities for the Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Centre (MARMC) as

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us