US Navy seeks suppliers to upgrade the MK 41 VLS
The US Navy (USN) is seeking suppliers for repairing and upgrading the Mark 41 Vertical Launch System (MK 41 VLS). This modular, canister-launching capability currently equips Aegis guided missile vessels, including Ticonderoga-class cruisers and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
The branch issued a solicitation notice for an anticipated indefinite delivery indefinite quantity multiple award contract (IDIQ MAC) to support the refurbishment of MK 41 systems on board USN vessels and other military type ships.
The undisclosed amount deal will involve the provision of management, technical support, labour, material, equipment and facilities for the Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Centre (MARMC) as
