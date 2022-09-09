To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy retains Lockheed Martin for additional Integrated Submarine Imaging System work

US Navy retains Lockheed Martin for additional Integrated Submarine Imaging System work

9th September 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

USS Seawolf. (Photo: USN)

The USN has ordered engineering services for the Integrated Submarine Imaging System.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is providing the USN with engineering services and other direct costs in support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System (ISIS).

ISIS delivers all-weather, high-resolution imagery for Los Angeles-class, Seawolf-class, Ohio-class and Virginia-class submarines.

Work on the latest $54.01 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will be performed at six US locations for completion by September 2023, the DoD announced on 8 September.

ISIS is a visual and digital imaging programme for submarine periscopes that replaces an optical system with high-resolution cameras and fibre-optic imagery that feeds into a digital video display.

The resulting images and footage can be transmitted to displays in various locations on a submarine.

The architecture of the programme makes use of latest-generation components while also allowing for future upgrades.

The original $92.8 million ISIS contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin by the USN in 2009 and it has been modified repeatedly since then.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us