US Navy retains Lockheed Martin for additional Integrated Submarine Imaging System work
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is providing the USN with engineering services and other direct costs in support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System (ISIS).
ISIS delivers all-weather, high-resolution imagery for Los Angeles-class, Seawolf-class, Ohio-class and Virginia-class submarines.
Work on the latest $54.01 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will be performed at six US locations for completion by September 2023, the DoD announced on 8 September.
ISIS is a visual and digital imaging programme for submarine periscopes that replaces an optical system with high-resolution cameras and fibre-optic imagery that feeds into a digital video display.
The resulting images and footage can be transmitted to displays in various locations on a submarine.
The architecture of the programme makes use of latest-generation components while also allowing for future upgrades.
The original $92.8 million ISIS contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin by the USN in 2009 and it has been modified repeatedly since then.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Canada to complete MCM project review
Canada's delayed autonomous mine-hunting system acquisition project may finally be restarted.
-
India maintains busy tempo of laying down and launching ships
Naval corvettes, frigates and coast guard interceptor programmes are all under way in India via various shipyards.
-
MSPO 2022: Composite OSU-35K maritime air defence system to equip Kormoran II, Miecznik vessels
Polish firms combine to develop a new 35mm gun system for naval air defence that can fire airburst munitions and sub-calibre ammunition.
-
Sri Lanka’s second ex-USCG cutter sails for home
Sri Lanka's second Hamilton-class cutter from the US will arrive home in about two months' time, whilst an Indian shipbuilder is constructing a dry dock for the SLN.
-
Philippines receives its first two Shaldag craft from Israel
The first two of nine Shaldag fast attack craft have reached Philippine shores.