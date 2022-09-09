US Navy retains Lockheed Martin for additional Integrated Submarine Imaging System work

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is providing the USN with engineering services and other direct costs in support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System (ISIS).

ISIS delivers all-weather, high-resolution imagery for Los Angeles-class, Seawolf-class, Ohio-class and Virginia-class submarines.

Work on the latest $54.01 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will be performed at six US locations for completion by September 2023, the DoD announced on 8 September.

ISIS is a visual and digital imaging programme for submarine periscopes that replaces an optical system with high-resolution cameras and fibre-optic imagery that feeds into a digital video display.

The resulting images and footage can be transmitted to displays in various locations on a submarine.

The architecture of the programme makes use of latest-generation components while also allowing for future upgrades.

The original $92.8 million ISIS contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin by the USN in 2009 and it has been modified repeatedly since then.