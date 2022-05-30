US Navy commissions newest Virginia-class submarine

The US Navy commissioned the USS Oregon, the new Virginia-class fast attack submarine, during a ceremony on 28 May at Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut.

The USS Oregon is the third US Navy ship launched with that name, although it is the first in more than a century.

The submarine was first christened at General Dynamic Corporation’s Electric Boat shipyard in October 2019.

It is the second Block IV Virginia-class submarine to enter service, designed to carry out the core missions of the submarine force: anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, delivery of special operations forces, strike warfare, irregular warfare, ISR and mine warfare.

The Oregon is 377ft long, has a 34ft beam and will be able to dive to depths of greater than 800ft and operate in speeds in excess of 25kt submerged. It has a crew of approximately 136 personnel.

The Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines are replacing the old Los Angeles-class SSNs.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Virginia class are built by both General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries under an industrial strategy designed to keep this capability in the two yards.