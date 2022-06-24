US Navy progresses construction of San Antonio LPD

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received a $240 million, cost-plus-fixed-fee advance procurement contract from the US Navy to provide advance construction activities for amphibious transport dock LPD 32.

LPD 32 will be the third Flight II amphibious ship in the San Antonio class. LPD Flight II is the next generation vessel to replace Whidbey Island and Harpers Ferry classes of dock landing ships.

Ingalls has delivered 12 San Antonio-class ships to the USN and has two more under construction including Richard M. McCool Jr (LPD 29) and Harrisburg (LPD 30). Fabrication of Pittsburgh (LPD 31), the 15th San Antonio class, will begin later this year.

The ship will be the 16th in the San Antonio-class of LPDs constructed at Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson explained the funds will be used ‘to purchase long lead time material and major equipment across supplier network of nearly 400 companies in 30 states.'

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the ships displace 25,000t and measure 208m in length, have a beam of 32m and a draft of 7m. The ships have a crew of 386 and have space for a landing force of up to 700 troops.