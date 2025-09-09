US Navy prepares next step of the F-35 Block 4 upgrade while GAO predicts acquisition delays

While the Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report estimating additional delays in the acquisition of the F-35 fighter, the US Navy (USN) is working on the next stage of the electronic warfare (EW) improvements of the Block 4 jets.

The service issued a pre-solicitation notice of intent last week for the Reprogramming Verification & Validation System (RVVS) Phase 3 of the F-35 programme, which will cover the purchase of long-lead hardware.

According to the notice, the F-35 Joint Programme Office (JPO) intends to negotiate a new contract with Lockheed Martin, which “will execute hardware design, conduct required design