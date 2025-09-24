To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy outlines future modernisation plans for the USS Blue Ridge

24th September 2025 - 16:02 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge. (Photo: US Navy)

The LCC-19 amphibious command vessel is currently the US Navy’s oldest deployed in-service asset, having been in operation for nearly 55 years.

The US Navy (USN)’s Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) has intensified its efforts to advance the upgrading process of the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) amphibious command vessel, publishing 12 solicitation notices this month.

Laid down in 1967, the platform has been in operation for nearly 55 years and is the oldest deployed ship in the branch’s fleet. It is currently homeported at the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Naval Base in Japan and is the flagship of the Seventh Fleet, providing C4I capabilities to amphibious operations.

The contract notices cover services related to the Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA)

