US Navy outlines future modernisation plans for the USS Blue Ridge
The US Navy (USN)’s Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) has intensified its efforts to advance the upgrading process of the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) amphibious command vessel, publishing 12 solicitation notices this month.
Laid down in 1967, the platform has been in operation for nearly 55 years and is the oldest deployed ship in the branch’s fleet. It is currently homeported at the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Naval Base in Japan and is the flagship of the Seventh Fleet, providing C4I capabilities to amphibious operations.
The contract notices cover services related to the Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA)
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
First Canadian modernised MK 46 Mod 5A torpedo to be delivered in Q1 2026
The upgrade of the MK 46 Mod 5A anti-submarine rounds to the MK 54 model will enable the Canadian Armed Forces to maintain the torpedoes in service for the next 25 years.
-
Australia’s A$12 billion Perth shipyard upgrade offers positive sign for AUKUS
While the Australian government insists the investment is predominantly aimed at strengthening the country’s defence capabilities, the upgrade also bodes well for the AUKUS pact which Australia’s defence minister said “is going well”.
-
DSEI 2025: Red Cat expands into USV production with focus on combat-proven technology
At DSEI 2025, Red Cat outlines its expansion from UAVs into uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), positioning itself as a multi-domain defence provider spanning land, sea, and air.