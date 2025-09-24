US Navy outlines future modernisation plans for the USS Blue Ridge

The US Navy (USN)’s Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) has intensified its efforts to advance the upgrading process of the USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19) amphibious command vessel, publishing 12 solicitation notices this month.

Laid down in 1967, the platform has been in operation for nearly 55 years and is the oldest deployed ship in the branch’s fleet. It is currently homeported at the Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Naval Base in Japan and is the flagship of the Seventh Fleet, providing C4I capabilities to amphibious operations.

The contract notices cover services related to the Dry-Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA)