US Navy further invests into Virginia-class submarines

NATO poised for its first glimpse of Ulaq
Ares and Meteksan are preparing to introduce the Ulaq uncrewed surface vessel to NATO countries at an event in November-December 2021.
Electric Boat Corporation, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, has been awarded a contract modification valued at over $269 million by the US DoD for work related to the Virginia-class submarines.
General Dynamics will perform lead yard support, development studies and design efforts.
The original contract was awarded in October 2019 by PEO Submarines and has an expected completion date of October 10, 2024.
The contract has a ceiling value of $1.9 billion and there have been over $867 million made in obligations so far.
The USN's Virginia-class submarines are built by both General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries.
They are nuclear-powered attack submarines intended to replace the old Los Angeles-class submarines.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, around 48 submarines are planned, with a total of 38 currently ordered. 19 have been delivered from multiple blocks.
However, there is still major work required to field these submarines. The USN’s public shipyards require overhauls to accommodate the new class.
Delays, due to inadequate infrastructure, have caused submarines to shorten deployments or miss them entirely. Over the past 12 years, attack submarine overhauls took 20-40% longer than planned.
HMS Diamond was due to participate in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defence Agreements (FPDA) in Singapore — until 'technical issues' intervened.
As part of its surface fleet renewal programme, Germany foresees new air defence ships in the 2030s with capabilities to defeat emerging threats.
As the ramifications of AUKUS begin to become clearer, Australia must grapple with various practical, technological and economic factors if it is to achieve its ambitions.
The future USS Santa Barbara is the service’s 16 Independence-variant LCS and the 32nd vessel of the two-design class.
The RN launched Switchblade 300 from the MADFOX autonomous platform for the first time.