To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy confirms MQ-25 Stingray first flight tests for this year

2nd September 2025 - 08:40 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

An MQ-25 Stingray undergoes testing aboard the USS George H.W. Bush. (Photo: Boeing)

The system will be the world’s first operational, carrier-based unmanned aircraft, according to the US Navy.

The US Navy’s (USN) tanker and carrier MQ-25 Stingray UAV will start flight tests with the branch this year. The information was confirmed last week by the Commander of the Naval Air Forces, VAdm Daniel L. Cheever.

Speaking in a webinar conducted by the US-based think tank Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS), Cheever claimed that the “MQ-25 will fly in 2025 and then do the integration on the carrier in 26”.

The system is planned to be part of tomorrow’s Carrier Air Wing (CVW) operating from all the branch’s Nimitz and Ford class vessels.

According to the USN,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us