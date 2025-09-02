US Navy confirms MQ-25 Stingray first flight tests for this year
The US Navy’s (USN) tanker and carrier MQ-25 Stingray UAV will start flight tests with the branch this year. The information was confirmed last week by the Commander of the Naval Air Forces, VAdm Daniel L. Cheever.
Speaking in a webinar conducted by the US-based think tank Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS), Cheever claimed that the “MQ-25 will fly in 2025 and then do the integration on the carrier in 26”.
The system is planned to be part of tomorrow’s Carrier Air Wing (CVW) operating from all the branch’s Nimitz and Ford class vessels.
According to the USN,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Eureka Naval Craft and Strategic Marine make pitch to build next-gen Aircat Bengal MC craft
A vessel currently used in the offshore oil and gas sector could act as an alternative to corvettes and frigates, claims US shipbuilder.
-
NATO seeks suppliers for a new, improved variant of the Sea Sparrow missile
The NATO Sparrow Project Office has outlined its interest in exploring cutting-edge technologies to be integrated into the ESSM Next Significant Variant.
-
Hanwha commits $5 billion to improving Philadelphia shipyard
Hanwha Group said the cash would be dedicated to boosting the Philadelphia-based shipyard’s capacity and output.
-
Taiwan entrusts USVs with task of deterring a PLA amphibious invasion
Drawing lessons from Ukraine’s Black Sea experience, Taiwan is investing heavily in unmanned surface vessels to strengthen its asymmetric defence strategy against potential PLA amphibious assaults.