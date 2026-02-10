US Navy and Raytheon explore additional applications for Mk 58 CRAW torpedo
The US Navy (USN) and RTX Raytheon have been evaluating new mission sets for the Mk 58 Compact Rapid Attack Weapon (CRAW). Currently transitioning from prototype to an operationally ready system, the capability has been engineered for equipping Virginia-class submarines as an anti-torpedo and anti-submarine weapon.
In an exclusive interview with Shephard, Jen Gauthier, Raytheon’s VP of naval systems and sustainment, claimed that the company has been assessing CRAW’s “potential for broader applications on surface ships, unmanned vehicles as well as some air launch missions”.
“Because of its affordability and small form factor, it can be used in
