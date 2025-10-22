To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy acquires additional Most Aggressive Features for Virginia-class submarines

US Navy acquires additional Most Aggressive Features for Virginia-class submarines

22nd October 2025 - 12:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USS Virginia attack submarine. (Photo: US Navy)

A follow-on contract awarded to Collins covers the supply of up to eight MAFs to be delivered from 2027.

The US Navy (USN) procured additional Most Aggressive Features (MAF) to equip Virginia-class platforms. The capability is a major component of the submarine’s Improved Advanced Hybrid (IAH) propulsor.

The MAF follow-on contract under an undisclosed value was awarded last week by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division (NSWCCD) to Goodrich Corporation, which is part of Collins Aerospace.

The three-year deal covered the provision of up to eight MAFs, shipping installation fixtures, associated engineering services, maintenance and repair support.

“For the first required delivery date of an IAH propulsor, the need date for the MAF at the propulsor assembling vendor is 9 March 2027,”

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us