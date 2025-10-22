US Navy acquires additional Most Aggressive Features for Virginia-class submarines

The US Navy (USN) procured additional Most Aggressive Features (MAF) to equip Virginia-class platforms. The capability is a major component of the submarine’s Improved Advanced Hybrid (IAH) propulsor.

The MAF follow-on contract under an undisclosed value was awarded last week by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division (NSWCCD) to Goodrich Corporation, which is part of Collins Aerospace.

The three-year deal covered the provision of up to eight MAFs, shipping installation fixtures, associated engineering services, maintenance and repair support.

“For the first required delivery date of an IAH propulsor, the need date for the MAF at the propulsor assembling vendor is 9 March 2027,”