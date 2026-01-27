To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Does the increase in US firepower in the Middle East indicate another Iran strike?

27th January 2026 - 11:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

USS Abraham Lincoln (left) and USS Spruance transit the San Bernardino Strait. (Photo: US Navy)

The presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in the Persian Gulf means additional naval and aerial capabilities, which provides the US with multiple attacking options.

The Trump administration recently moved the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group from the South China Sea to the Persian Gulf in a clear sign that Iran could soon be the target of another US offensive as tensions with Tehran rise.

Consisting of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) with embarked Carrier Air Wing 9 (CVW 9) and the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E Petersen Jr (DDG-121), USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) and USS Spruance (DDG-111), the strike group considerably increases US capabilities in the Middle East.

The additional assets provide US President Donald Trump

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

