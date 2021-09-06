To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US enhances undersea ASW system software and hardware.

6th September 2021 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System-equipped vessel USNS Able. (Photo: USN/

Integrated Common Processor provides a common Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems signal processing and display system software and hardware suite.

The US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command on 2 September awarded Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, a $63.62 million modification to a sole-source IDIQ contract for the Integrated Common Processor (ICP).

Being executed on behalf of the Program Executive Office Submarines’ Maritime Surveillance Systems Program Office, the ICP programme provides a common Integrated Undersea Surveillance Systems (IUSS) signal processing and display system software and hardware suite for Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System ships and IUSS shore sites.

No funding is being placed on the modification. Contract actions will be issued and funds obligated as individual delivery orders. Funds will be placed on contract with an initial delivery order issued to the contractor at the time of award.

Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. 

