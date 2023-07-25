US declares IOC for special operations mini-sub
The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) declared IOC for Lockheed Martin's Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) late last month.
The DCS allows US Special Forces to traverse below the ocean's surface without a wetsuit or exposure to the elements.
With its 'lock-in/lock-out' technology, operators can get in and out of the vehicle entirely submerged.
Lockheed Martin C6ISR VP and GM Gregg Bauer said: 'The Dry Combat Submersible has the potential to transform undersea warfare for special operators,
'DCS provides safe, clandestine delivery for occupants over long distances in a completely dry environment and features a lock-in and lock-out chamber. Occupants arrive
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
HHI completes concept design for future South Korean OPV
Using its export designs as a basis, Hyundai Heavy Industries has completed a concept design of an OPV for the South Korean Navy.
-
India to purchase additional Scorpene submarines to fill a looming gap
To keep production rolling, MDL will build three additional Scorpenes for the Indian Navy.