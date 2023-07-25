To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US declares IOC for special operations mini-sub

25th July 2023 - 13:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

A Dry Combat Submersible, manufactured for US Special Operations Command, departs Lockheed Martin’s Palm Beach, Florida facility. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin's Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) achieves Initial Operational Capability with US Special Operations Command. This vehicle enables covert underwater missions, transforming undersea warfare for special operators.

The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) declared IOC for Lockheed Martin's Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) late last month.

The DCS allows US Special Forces to traverse below the ocean's surface without a wetsuit or exposure to the elements.

With its 'lock-in/lock-out' technology, operators can get in and out of the vehicle entirely submerged.

Lockheed Martin C6ISR VP and GM Gregg Bauer said: 'The Dry Combat Submersible has the potential to transform undersea warfare for special operators,

'DCS provides safe, clandestine delivery for occupants over long distances in a completely dry environment and features a lock-in and lock-out chamber. Occupants arrive

