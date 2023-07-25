US declares IOC for special operations mini-sub

The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) declared IOC for Lockheed Martin's Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) late last month.

The DCS allows US Special Forces to traverse below the ocean's surface without a wetsuit or exposure to the elements.

With its 'lock-in/lock-out' technology, operators can get in and out of the vehicle entirely submerged.

Lockheed Martin C6ISR VP and GM Gregg Bauer said: 'The Dry Combat Submersible has the potential to transform undersea warfare for special operators,

'DCS provides safe, clandestine delivery for occupants over long distances in a completely dry environment and features a lock-in and lock-out chamber. Occupants arrive