  Home>
  News>
  Naval Warfare>
  • US Congress plans to invest more than $650 million on integrating the PAC-3 MSE onto US Navy vessels

12th August 2024 - 16:13 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A PAC-3 MSE interceptor was launched from an MK-70 containerised platform to engage a cruise missile during the first flight test in May. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Congress has recommended an additional US$105 million for the initiative in FY2025 as it aims to accelerate the effort.

US Congress has declared its intention to provide the US Navy with more than $650 million in FY2025 to support the integration of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) with the Aegis Weapon System aboard the service’s vessels.

Lawmakers recommended additional resources for the effort on top of the $550 million requested by the branch. The US Senate Committee on Appropriations proposed an extra $75 million in emergency funding while the Senate Committee on Armed Services earmarked $30 million more for this effort.

In its FY2025 National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA) report, the House Armed Services Committee stated that it

