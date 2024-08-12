US Congress plans to invest more than $650 million on integrating the PAC-3 MSE onto US Navy vessels

A PAC-3 MSE interceptor was launched from an MK-70 containerised platform to engage a cruise missile during the first flight test in May. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Congress has recommended an additional US$105 million for the initiative in FY2025 as it aims to accelerate the effort.