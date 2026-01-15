US Coast Guard’s small response boat demonstrators to be delivered in three months
The four demonstrators selected for the small response boat (RB) programme should be delivered to the US Coast Guard (USCG) within the next three months. Once handed over, the platforms will undergo a three-month series of testing to inform performance requirements for a future procurement effort.
The trials will involve diverse types of missions, including search and rescue (SAR); towing other vessels astern and alongside; transferring an incapacitated person; transporting SAR equipment to/from other ships and aircraft; recovering people in water; and deploying dewatering pumps.
The platforms will also be evaluated in calm-water performance for speed, range, running heel, acceleration,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Can the West keep up with China’s “XXL” uncrewed submarines?
The UK, the US and Australia have all been working on “extra-large” uncrewed underwater vehicles, but China’s reported development of a significantly larger capability demonstrates the country’s rapid advancement in underwater warfare.
-
Is the US Navy’s Golden Fleet initiative achievable?
The effort to provide the US Navy with Trump-class battleships might face financial, production and doctrinal obstacles.
-
Will the US Navy surge production for OTH-WS missile?
The USN is conducting a market search seeking additional sources capable of supplying 516 units of Over the Horizon – Weapons System Encanistered Missiles.
-
How will SAFE shape naval procurement for Canada and its highest-receiving members?
Canada’s inclusion on the EU’s Security Action for Europe initiative is set to enhance the country’s defence procurement strategy with important implications for some of its naval programmes, while Poland and Romania have also secured significant SAFE funding.