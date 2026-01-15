To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Coast Guard’s small response boat demonstrators to be delivered in three months

15th January 2026 - 15:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A USCG Response Boat trains vessel manoeuvres. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The platforms will be tested in multiple missions to define performance requirements for a coming acquisition programme.

The four demonstrators selected for the small response boat (RB) programme should be delivered to the US Coast Guard (USCG) within the next three months. Once handed over, the platforms will undergo a three-month series of testing to inform performance requirements for a future procurement effort.

The trials will involve diverse types of missions, including search and rescue (SAR); towing other vessels astern and alongside; transferring an incapacitated person; transporting SAR equipment to/from other ships and aircraft; recovering people in water; and deploying dewatering pumps.

The platforms will also be evaluated in calm-water performance for speed, range, running heel, acceleration,

