US Coast Guard’s small response boat demonstrators to be delivered in three months

The four demonstrators selected for the small response boat (RB) programme should be delivered to the US Coast Guard (USCG) within the next three months. Once handed over, the platforms will undergo a three-month series of testing to inform performance requirements for a future procurement effort.

The trials will involve diverse types of missions, including search and rescue (SAR); towing other vessels astern and alongside; transferring an incapacitated person; transporting SAR equipment to/from other ships and aircraft; recovering people in water; and deploying dewatering pumps.

The platforms will also be evaluated in calm-water performance for speed, range, running heel, acceleration,