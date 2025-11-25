To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Coast Guard prepares procurement of next-gen surface search radar

25th November 2025 - 10:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

USCG cutter Juniper’s onboard radar system. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The NXSSR will replace five in-service capabilities and be the US Coast Guard’s primary collision avoidance system.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) published last week a draft combined synopsis/solicitation in support of the acquisition of Next Generation Surface Search Radars (NXSSR). The information gathered under this effort will be used for planning purposes and to inform requirements for a future request for proposals.

The NXSSR capability is intended to be the USCG’s primary collision avoidance system and to enhance the safety of navigation, surveillance and situational awareness for cutters and shore units.

It will enable the branch to retire five in-service surface search radars (SSR), which have been in operation for between 10 and over 20 years, comprising the AN/SPS-50,

