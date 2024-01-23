US and UK forces intensify strikes against Houthi capabilities
The most recent international efforts to respond to Houthis’ actions comprised additional attacks against areas controlled by the non-state military group in Yemen. On 22 January, US and UK forces targeted eight locations with rebels’ facilities and military equipment.
Launched from air, surface and sub-surface platforms, the strikes aimed at Houthi missile systems and launchers, air defence systems, radars and deeply buried weapons storage facilities.
During a press conference on 22 January, a Pentagon senior defence official claimed that the attacks included the use of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) and manned aircraft from the US Navy and the UK, as well
