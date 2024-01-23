To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US and UK forces intensify strikes against Houthi capabilities

23rd January 2024 - 14:23 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Attacks were launched from air, surface and sub-surface platforms. (Photo: USCENTCOM)

On 22 January, the coalition targeted eight areas controlled by the non-state military group in Yemen.

The most recent international efforts to respond to Houthis’ actions comprised additional attacks against areas controlled by the non-state military group in Yemen. On 22 January, US and UK forces targeted eight locations with rebels’ facilities and military equipment.

Launched from air, surface and sub-surface platforms, the strikes aimed at Houthi missile systems and launchers, air defence systems, radars and deeply buried weapons storage facilities.

During a press conference on 22 January, a Pentagon senior defence official claimed that the attacks included the use of Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) and manned aircraft from the US Navy and the UK, as well

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us