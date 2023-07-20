Uruguay looks to Spain for new OPVs
On 17 July, the Uruguayan Minister of Defence Javier García announced the selection of an offer by the Spanish shipyard Cardama for two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), expected to be delivered throughout 2025.
According to Montevideo, the price of the two OPVs is $92.3 million (€82.2 million).
‘Today we have sent this purchase decision to the Court of Auditors,’ García explained; the Court will be tasked with finalising negotiations for the contract.
‘If everything goes according to plan, [the first platform] will be delivered in the first months of 2025. Within the first trimester of 2025,’ García said, adding ‘the
