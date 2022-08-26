To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Uruguay decommissions more naval vessels, but replacements are in sight

26th August 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The frigate Uruguay was decommissioned on 12 August, one of five vessels due to be retired this year. (Photo: Uruguayan Navy)

Uruguay is due to decommission five vessels in 2022, but is expecting delivery of ex-US Coast Guard patrol boats and looking to acquire new OPVs.

Between July and August, the Uruguayan Navy decommissioned three vessels, with an expected two more likely before the end of the year. The service is undergoing a 'renovation' process, but the acquisition of new ships is a complex issue.

The decommissioned platforms are the Joao Belo-class frigate Uruguay on 12 August, Cape-class coast guard vessel ROU10 Colonia on 8 July, and patrol boat ROU12 Paysandú on 4 July. A Uruguayan Navy officer explained to Shephard that the next platforms to be decommissioned are scientific vessel Oyarvide and trawler Banco Ortíz.

During Uruguay’s farewell ceremony, Capt Marcelo da

