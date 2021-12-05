Uruguay eyes OPVs in naval overhaul but words still speak louder than actions

HII delivers latest Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is working on four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
The Uruguayan Navy plans to modernise its ageing fleet via the acquisition of two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), in addition to a donation of three patrol boats.
In a 15 November announcement, navy chief Adm Jorge Wilson explained that the service is ‘considering the possibility of acquiring two OPVs’. The navy has attempted to do this in the past but financial constraints proved a stumbling block. Wilson acknowledged that the service is ‘looking for ways to finance [the acquisition]’ and the process could take ‘five years’, although he did not explain how much progress the navy has made.
On
French shipbuilder Naval Group is providing technical assistance across all aspects of the future SSN except for the nuclear reactor.
The Canadian government is investing in Naval Experimentation and Testing – Engineering and Charter Services (NEXT-ECS) to support the country's navy.
Advanced Acoustic Concepts has selected Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 for US DoD programmes.
The first ship of six for Belgium will be named BNS Ostende.
Naval Group aims to produce a new submarine for the French Navy every two years, with the company on track to deliver the first four boats by 2026.