Uruguay eyes OPVs in naval overhaul but words still speak louder than actions

The Uruguayan Navy plans to modernise its ageing fleet via the acquisition of two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), in addition to a donation of three patrol boats.

In a 15 November announcement, navy chief Adm Jorge Wilson explained that the service is ‘considering the possibility of acquiring two OPVs’. The navy has attempted to do this in the past but financial constraints proved a stumbling block. Wilson acknowledged that the service is ‘looking for ways to finance [the acquisition]’ and the process could take ‘five years’, although he did not explain how much progress the navy has made.

