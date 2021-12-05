To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Uruguay eyes OPVs in naval overhaul but words still speak louder than actions

Uruguay eyes OPVs in naval overhaul but words still speak louder than actions

5th December 2021 - 11:46 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

It may prove difficult for Uruguay to implement a plan to buy two OPVs. (Photo: Uruguayan Navy)

Will Uruguay be able to follow through with a plan to buy two OPVs?

The Uruguayan Navy plans to modernise its ageing fleet via the acquisition of two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), in addition to a donation of three patrol boats.

In a 15 November announcement, navy chief Adm Jorge Wilson explained that the service is ‘considering the possibility of acquiring two OPVs’. The navy has attempted to do this in the past but financial constraints proved a stumbling block. Wilson acknowledged that the service is ‘looking for ways to finance [the acquisition]’ and the process could take ‘five years’, although he did not explain how much progress the navy has made.

On …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users