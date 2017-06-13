ECA demos unmanned port protection
ECA Group has demonstrated an unmanned solution for port and coastal protection in the Toulon area in the south of France.
The company’s solution combines the Inspector Mk2 unmanned surface vehicle (USV) and the IT180-60 UAV controlled and supervised from an onshore command and control centre. This can also be augmented with underwater sensors for diver detection, giving operators a complete situational awareness picture across aerial, water surface and underwater approaches.
The system is able to detect, track and interdict potentially dangerous air, sea and undersea threats such as malicious UAVs, fast attack boats or divers; either as a stand-alone solution, or integrated in a wider system for maritime critical infrastructure protection.
The demonstration saw a simulated intruder enter the area of surveillance, where it was detected by the USV and UAVs' radar and electro-optical payloads. The identified threat was then forced to leave the area by means of inoffensive but effective non-lethal weapons.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
USS Zumwalt undocked after supersonic weapons upgrade
The vessel will be the first in the US fleet to carry the Conventional Prompt Strike capability.
-
Italian Navy finally takes delivery of Trieste
The largest ship built in Italy in the post-war period has been delivered, and is expected to significantly boost Italy’s Amphibious Task Group.
-
Admiral Franchetti acknowledges importance of XLUUVs on Orca visit
The US chief of naval operations made the comments on a visit to Boeing’s Orca XLUUV.
-
USS Arkansas Virginia-class submarine commissioned
The last of the Virginia-class Block IV submarines will be commissioned soon.