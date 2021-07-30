Sonar 2150 passes sea acceptance trials

UK RN Type 23 frigate HMS Portland. (Photo: Ultra.)

Ultra’s 2150 hull-mounted sonar replaces the Sonar Type 2050, which has been in Royal Navy (RN) service since the 1990s.

The Sonar 2150 system from Ultra Electronics completed first-of-class sea acceptance trials in June 2021 aboard the UK RN Type 23 frigate HMS Portland.

Ultra announced on 30 July that the success of the trials represented a ‘further validation’ of the new hull-mounted sonar.

Trials took place over multiple days at sea, detecting and tracking a target and proving its passive and active performance.

The RN will fit the type 2150 sonar onto its Type 23 anti-submarine warfare frigates.

The new sonar features a user interface designed to ‘improve operator effectiveness’ and usability. The outboard array is controlled digitally, minimising cabling requirements and extending the time between maintenance intervals.

Sonar 2150 is part of Ultra’s ‘Sea Searcher’ range of hull-mounted sonar systems. The company has also developed two lighter-weight versions of the type 2150 designed for vessels up to 1,000t and 2,000t.

In addition to installation on the Type 23 frigates, the type 2150 sonar will equip the future Type 26 City-class frigates.