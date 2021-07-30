Sonar 2150 passes sea acceptance trials

US waits a while longer to lay down the LAW
The USMC and USN are undecided on further armament options for the Light Amphibious Warship, as the programme remains at the concept design stage.
The Sonar 2150 system from Ultra Electronics completed first-of-class sea acceptance trials in June 2021 aboard the UK RN Type 23 frigate HMS Portland.
Ultra announced on 30 July that the success of the trials represented a ‘further validation’ of the new hull-mounted sonar.
Trials took place over multiple days at sea, detecting and tracking a target and proving its passive and active performance.
The RN will fit the type 2150 sonar onto its Type 23 anti-submarine warfare frigates.
The new sonar features a user interface designed to ‘improve operator effectiveness’ and usability. The outboard array is controlled digitally, minimising cabling requirements and extending the time between maintenance intervals.
Sonar 2150 is part of Ultra’s ‘Sea Searcher’ range of hull-mounted sonar systems. The company has also developed two lighter-weight versions of the type 2150 designed for vessels up to 1,000t and 2,000t.
In addition to installation on the Type 23 frigates, the type 2150 sonar will equip the future Type 26 City-class frigates.
The German Navy’s Brandenburg-class (F123) frigates will get new radars and fire control directors.
Wärtsilä Defense is to conduct repairs on Independence-class LCS vessels.
Latest order for Huntington Ingalls follows a 2019 contract for early service life work on USN carrier Gerald R Ford.
Israel Shipyards hopes its Themistocles-class corvette — named after the legendary Athenian naval strategist — will beat out its rival European Patrol Corvette (EPC) to fill Greece's corvette requirement.
The UK aims to create a new boat airdrop capability for its A400M fleet — it remains to be seen which branch or branches of the armed forces will adopt it.