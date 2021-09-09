Ultra supports Australia’s Hobart-class destroyer sonar systems

All three Hobart-class ships are in service. (Photo: RAN)

The contract will ensure the destroyers’ sonar systems continue to meet the needs of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Together with Raytheon Australia, Ultra has entered into an agreement for the fifth year of in-service support for Australia’s Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer.

The contract will ensure the ships’ integrated sonar system, which comprises a hull-mounted sonar and towed variable depth sonar joined by a processing suite, continues to support RAN requirements.

Ultra Sonar Systems president Bernard Mills said: ‘Ultra is committed to work closely with Raytheon and our other support partners to maximise the availability and operational capability of the Hobart Class Destroyer for the Royal Australian Navy.’

Last month, Shephard reported the third RAN Hobart-class destroyer, HMAS Sydney, had reached full operational capability.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the Hobart-class vessels have space for an S-70B Seahawk helicopter that will be replaced by the MH-60R. The ships have a displacement of 7,000t and have a length of 146.7m.

The ships can reach a top speed of 28kt with a range of 5,000nm and have a crew of 180.