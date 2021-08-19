Australian destroyer trio is now fully operational

IDEF 2021: Ulaq evolves and accelerates
Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.
The third Royal Australian Navy (RAN) destroyer has reached full operational capability, according to a Canberra announcement issued on 13 August, ‘ushering in a new era’ for the navy.
HMAS Sydney, commissioned in May 2020, had performed combat systems ship qualification trials off the Canadian and US coasts after departing its homeport of Fleet Base East in Sydney on 11 March. These tests included firing missiles against low-altitude and supersonic targets before the vessel returned home in July.
Naturally, these evaluations included the ship’s Aegis combat system and AN/SPY-1D(V) radar. SM-2 missiles were fired off the US ...
Babcock to support the Irish Navy’s Samuel Beckett Class, with work to commence later this year in Co. Cork, Ireland.
The rollout of South Korea's indigenous KSS-III submarines has begun, while LIG Nex1 is claiming early success in the CIWS-II programme.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace first announced the Refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy on 16 March at the Society of Maritime Industries Annual Conference, adding it would include a 30-year pipeline of all government vessels over 150t.
RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.
USN awards second recent major service contract for the maintenance and modernisation of LCSs to Austal USA.