Naval Warfare

Australian destroyer trio is now fully operational

19th August 2021 - 05:23 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

All three ships of the Hobart class are now ready for the full spectrum of naval operations. (RAN)

Australia's navy continues to benefit from new-build and upgrade programmes, including destroyers and frigates.

The third Royal Australian Navy (RAN) destroyer has reached full operational capability, according to a Canberra announcement issued on 13 August, ‘ushering in a new era’ for the navy.

HMAS Sydney, commissioned in May 2020, had performed combat systems ship qualification trials off the Canadian and US coasts after departing its homeport of Fleet Base East in Sydney on 11 March. These tests included firing missiles against low-altitude and supersonic targets before the vessel returned home in July.

Naturally, these evaluations included the ship’s Aegis combat system and AN/SPY-1D(V) radar. SM-2 missiles were fired off the US ...

