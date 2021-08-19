Australian destroyer trio is now fully operational

The third Royal Australian Navy (RAN) destroyer has reached full operational capability, according to a Canberra announcement issued on 13 August, ‘ushering in a new era’ for the navy.

HMAS Sydney, commissioned in May 2020, had performed combat systems ship qualification trials off the Canadian and US coasts after departing its homeport of Fleet Base East in Sydney on 11 March. These tests included firing missiles against low-altitude and supersonic targets before the vessel returned home in July.

Naturally, these evaluations included the ship’s Aegis combat system and AN/SPY-1D(V) radar. SM-2 missiles were fired off the US ...