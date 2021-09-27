To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components

27th September 2021 - 16:42 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Launching of a MK 45 Lightweight Torpedo (Photo: USN)

The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.

Ultra Electronics has been awarded a $23 million contract modification to produce MK54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedo (LWT) array kits and supporting material and services.

The contract combines several purchases for the US, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Spain and Brazil under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

The contract option is for year three of the MK54 MOD 0 LWT array kits programme to supply array nose assembly kits.

Ultra Electronics president of naval systems and sensors Martin Lewis said: ‘As we continue to provide critical components of the MK 54 lightweight torpedo, we understand the ongoing need to deliver reliable and effective undersea warfare capabilities to meet the anti-submarine warfare needs of US and allied fleets.’

The MK 54 can be deployed from a surface ship, helicopter, or fixed-wing aircraft to track, classify and attack underwater targets.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users