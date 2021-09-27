Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components

Rohde & Schwarz to equip German frigates with R&S Kora
Rohde and Schwarz have been selected to provide its R&S Kora system for new German F126 frigates.
Ultra Electronics has been awarded a $23 million contract modification to produce MK54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedo (LWT) array kits and supporting material and services.
The contract combines several purchases for the US, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Spain and Brazil under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.
The contract option is for year three of the MK54 MOD 0 LWT array kits programme to supply array nose assembly kits.
Ultra Electronics president of naval systems and sensors Martin Lewis said: ‘As we continue to provide critical components of the MK 54 lightweight torpedo, we understand the ongoing need to deliver reliable and effective undersea warfare capabilities to meet the anti-submarine warfare needs of US and allied fleets.’
The MK 54 can be deployed from a surface ship, helicopter, or fixed-wing aircraft to track, classify and attack underwater targets.
Germany requires MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares for RAM Block 2.
Modifications to one of the RN's Bay-class support ships were first announced in March 2021 in the Defence Command Paper.
With its Emergency Medical Ship design, Austal claims to have hit the sweet spot between cost and capability.
The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.
Cutting steel on the future HMS Venturer marks the official start of the Type 31 build programme.