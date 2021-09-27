Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components

Launching of a MK 45 Lightweight Torpedo (Photo: USN)

The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.

Ultra Electronics has been awarded a $23 million contract modification to produce MK54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedo (LWT) array kits and supporting material and services.

The contract combines several purchases for the US, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, Spain and Brazil under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

The contract option is for year three of the MK54 MOD 0 LWT array kits programme to supply array nose assembly kits.

Ultra Electronics president of naval systems and sensors Martin Lewis said: ‘As we continue to provide critical components of the MK 54 lightweight torpedo, we understand the ongoing need to deliver reliable and effective undersea warfare capabilities to meet the anti-submarine warfare needs of US and allied fleets.’

The MK 54 can be deployed from a surface ship, helicopter, or fixed-wing aircraft to track, classify and attack underwater targets.