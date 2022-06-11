Ukraine effect influences Neptune Shield

USS Harry S. Truman (centre) in formation with (left to right) ITS Cavour; ITS Andrea Doria; USS San Jacinto; ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbón; and ESPS Juan Carlos I. (Photo: USN/ MC3 Crayton Agnew)

Motivated by Russian aggression against Ukraine, more NATO allies and partner countries than expected joined the recent Neptune Shield 2022 vigilance activity.