Ukraine effect influences Neptune Shield

11th June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

USS Harry S. Truman (centre) in formation with (left to right) ITS Cavour; ITS Andrea Doria; USS San Jacinto; ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbón; and ESPS Juan Carlos I. (Photo: USN/ MC3 Crayton Agnew)

Motivated by Russian aggression against Ukraine, more NATO allies and partner countries than expected joined the recent Neptune Shield 2022 vigilance activity.

From 17-31 May, the NATO-led surveillance and vigilance activity Neptune Shield 2022 (NESH 22) took place in the Adriatic, Baltic and Mediterranean, integrating carrier strike groups (CSGs) operated by the USN (centred on USS Harry S. Truman), the Italian Navy (ITS Cavour) and the Spanish Navy (ESPSJuan Carlos I).

Overall, NESH22 witnessed various first-time events, reflecting the value NATO places in ensuring interoperability at sea and in the air. These included the transfer of authority of Cavour to NATO, which was the first time that C2 of an Italian CSG with F-35B aircraft

