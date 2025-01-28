UK upgrades threat detection systems on its Royal Navy warships

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has signed a £285 million (US$355 million) contract to improve the combat systems onboard its fleet of RN warships.

In particular, the contract will enhance the fleet’s ability to track, analyse and respond to threats in combat.

The contract, awarded to BAE Systems, which was responsible for building the RN’s Type 26 frigates, covers upgrades to the combat management systems (CMS) on RN vessels including Type 23 frigates, Type 45 destroyers, Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and Type 26 frigates.

Related Articles

SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers

Work begins on Type 26 frigate HMS Sheffield

Russian spy ship Yantar monitored in English Channel

Those systems deliver the necessary information crews need to identify, follow, and if necessary intercede with threat vessels in combat situations.

The announcement of the upgrade under project RECODE (Real-time Combat System Open Data Enablers) comes just a week after the Russian vessel Yantar, identified as a spy ship, was monitored in the English Channel for a week by RN vessels, including the Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset.

The CMS determines how operators are able to interact with the weapons and sensors on their vessel. In signing the upgrade contract, the UK government aims to improve situational awareness, threat evaluation and weapon assignment tasks onboard its warship fleet.

The upgrade project, known as RECODE (Real-time Combat System Open Data Enablers), was announced by Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle.

Eagle described it as “another example of how our government is making defence an engine for growth”.

The growth she referred to equates to around 200 UK-based jobs, which will be supported by the upgrade work as part of the government’s ‘Plan for Change’.

“By working with British industry, we’re ensuring our Royal Navy has the advanced technology it needs while strengthening our domestic defence industrial base,” Eagle added.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Duke Class (Type 23)

Daring Class (Type 45)

City Class (Type 26)