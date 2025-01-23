Russian spy ship Yantar monitored in English Channel

The Russian vessel Yantar, identified by the UK Department of Defence as a spy ship, has been monitored in the English Channel for a week by Royal Navy (RN) vessels.

In November 2024, the Yantar, which is technically classed as a research ship, but has been documented by security services as carrying equipment that would allow it to identify and interfere with subsea cables, was spotted loitering off the southern coast of Ireland.

It was given a warning by the RN and left UK waters, bound for the Mediterranean.

This week it returned, and sailed through the English Channel,