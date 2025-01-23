Russian spy ship Yantar monitored in English Channel
The Russian vessel Yantar, identified by the UK Department of Defence as a spy ship, has been monitored in the English Channel for a week by Royal Navy (RN) vessels.
In November 2024, the Yantar, which is technically classed as a research ship, but has been documented by security services as carrying equipment that would allow it to identify and interfere with subsea cables, was spotted loitering off the southern coast of Ireland.
It was given a warning by the RN and left UK waters, bound for the Mediterranean.
This week it returned, and sailed through the English Channel,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
SEA sells TLS to unnamed navy in the Americas
The longstanding modular torpedo launching system has been adopted by the unnamed navy.
-
Can retrofitted autonomy support cash-strapped navies?
Autonomous vessels can reduce risk to the lives of naval personnel, but could retrofitting be a faster, cheaper option?
-
South Korea receives first Batch-III frigate and issues contracts for other vessels
South Korea is moving ahead at speed with its frigate programme, involving both domestic heavy-hitting shipbuilders.