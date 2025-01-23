To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russian spy ship Yantar monitored in English Channel

23rd January 2025 - 08:52 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

The Yantar being flanked in the Channel. (Photo: Royal Navy/Crown copyright)

The vessel returned just months after loitering over UK critical undersea infrastructure.

The Russian vessel Yantar, identified by the UK Department of Defence as a spy ship, has been monitored in the English Channel for a week by Royal Navy (RN) vessels.

In November 2024, the Yantar, which is technically classed as a research ship, but has been documented by security services as carrying equipment that would allow it to identify and interfere with subsea cables, was spotted loitering off the southern coast of Ireland.

It was given a warning by the RN and left UK waters, bound for the Mediterranean.

This week it returned, and sailed through the English Channel,

