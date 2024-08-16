UK Royal Navy’s Littoral Response Group South makes Asia-Pacific debut

The UK Royal Navy’s Littoral Response Group South (LRG (S)) debut deployment into the Asia-Pacific region is gradually setting up for the potential deployment of a Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in 2025. The possible development comes as the British Defence Singapore Support Unit (BDSSU) attempts to elevate its logistic spectrum to support more complex Royal Navy and allied vessels.

Stood up in 2023 to cover east of Suez operations, LRG (S) consisted of RFA Argus as a ‘makeshift’ Littoral Strike Ship (LSS) and RFA Lyme Bay LSS-Logistics. The pair entered the Indo-Pacific region around March this year and concluded Exercise