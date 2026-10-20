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From Poland to the Pacific: Can Miecznik become a blueprint for other navies?

20th October 2026 - 11:02 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The first Miecznik-class frigate, ORP Wicher, conducts trials at sea following its launch. (Photo: PGZ)

Babcock is taking its Polish industrial partnership approach to Denmark and New Zealand as navies seek sovereign shipbuilding skills alongside ships.

Poland’s Miecznik frigate programme involves three ships, but the model behind it may matter more than the hulls. By pairing a foreign design with domestic construction and formal technology transfer, Poland chose a route between the two options that have traditionally defined naval procurement: building at home or buying from abroad.

Babcock, which supplied the Arrowhead 140 design the frigates are based on, told Shephard that the shift was not confined to Poland. A company spokesperson said customers across multiple markets were “increasingly seeking more than just the acquisition of a capable warship platform”, and wanted programmes that supported sovereign

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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