From Poland to the Pacific: Can Miecznik become a blueprint for other navies?
Poland’s Miecznik frigate programme involves three ships, but the model behind it may matter more than the hulls. By pairing a foreign design with domestic construction and formal technology transfer, Poland chose a route between the two options that have traditionally defined naval procurement: building at home or buying from abroad.
Babcock, which supplied the Arrowhead 140 design the frigates are based on, told Shephard that the shift was not confined to Poland. A company spokesperson said customers across multiple markets were “increasingly seeking more than just the acquisition of a capable warship platform”, and wanted programmes that supported sovereign
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