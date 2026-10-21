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US Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray approaches carrier-integration tests

21st October 2026 - 08:28 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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MQ-25A Stingray takes its first flight in Illinois. (Photo: Boeing).

Boeing has outlined its upcoming precision-landing and carrier-airspace trials as MQ-25 manufacturing shifts towards Illinois, with initial Lot 1 deliveries expected in 2029.

Boeing is preparing further evaluations of the MQ-25A Stingray’s capacity to operate from aircraft carriers as the US Navy (USN) moves the procurement of its uncrewed aerial refueller into low-rate initial production.

The subsequent activities of the programme will move the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) testing beyond the basic handling and systems evaluations conducted during its initial flights.

An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that upcoming trials at Naval Air Station Patuxent River “will include the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) and operations in carrier-controlled airspace”.

“The programme has completed multiple test flights to expand the

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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