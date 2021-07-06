UK MoD awards £20million contract for Astute Class

BAE nets 'Google for warships' data management contract
A new approach by the RN to data storage and management seeks easier access to vital vessel maintenance and support information.
JFD, a subsidiary of James Fisher and Sons plc, has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to be the provider of a novel capability support contract for the Astute-class submarine.
The contract is valued in excess of £20million and has a length of four years, with a one-year extension option.
It is a long-term support contract to provide equipment-level in-service support including core and non-core tasking and the provision of spares.
JFD will provide expertise for both onboard and offboard systems, which demand a high level of through-life support to ensure the capability is ready for operations.
JFD has partnered with RB Safety Consultants, a medium-sized consultancy with an existing reputation in the submarine enterprise for providing assurance oversight.
Capability assurance is provided by JFD’s carefully constructed and balanced blend of experienced and knowledgeable people, efficient systems and processes and proactive management with streamlined decision making.
The Astute-class submarine has faced scrutiny recently as the UK NAO report revealed the construction of the fifth in-class submarine has seen delays of 25 months.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Astute-class submarines are powered by a nuclear reactor and have a 25-year lifespan without being refuelled.
Singapore's navy is starting to use augmented reality for naval vessel maintenance, while the delivery of spare parts could occur by unmanned technology in the future.
In a mark-up of the Biden administration’s FY2022 defence funding bill, US lawmakers are funding the procurement of an additional destroyer while blocking plans to retire three struggling Littoral Combat Ships and axing funding for the USN nuclear cruise missile project.
Unified communications platform is already being installed on Russian Coast Guard vessels.
The new contract will help ensure essential propulsion, electrical, and damage control capabilities are maintained on the Halifax-class frigates.
