UK issues new maritime security strategy with focus on illegal fishing, seabed mapping and cybersecurity

A newly released strategy document from the UK government, published on 15 August, redefines maritime security as upholding laws, regulations and norms to deliver a free, fair, and open maritime domain.

The 'National Strategy for Maritime Security' recognises illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing and environmental damage to the seas as topics of maritime security concern.

Also on 15 August, the government announced it is establishing a UK Centre for Seabed Mapping to enable collaboration and collect more and better data.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: 'Our new maritime security strategy paves the way for both government and industry to provide the support needed to tackle new and