UK invests in Pulse Dart prototype

ODIN dazzler destined for more destroyers
Shipborne C-UAS laser will be installed on five more Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
UK defence R&D agency Dstl is developing new technology for sea mine disposal and is creating a working prototype by April 2023 with the help of £440,000 ($600,000) in funding from the Defence Innovation Unit in the MoD.
‘Subject to successful trials, a design could go to industry to tender around the same time,’ said Dstl scientist Peter Rushforth who created the Pulse Dart system.
Pulse Dart (comprising a spike and a tube) is delivered underwater via a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
‘The spike penetrates the hard outer shell of the ordnance, where an electrical charge is applied to initiate the ordnance with the operative a safe distance away,’ Dstl noted on 21 July.
An ROV-delivered mine clearance system would remove safety risks associated with deploying human operators in often poor visibility.
The Pulse Dart can also reduce overall costs compared to current EOD technology. As the system contains no explosive components, transport and storage can be undertaken ‘with minimal risk’, Dstl noted.
Shipborne C-UAS laser will be installed on five more Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Constellation-class frigates will benefit from combat system upgrades.
ADM Michael Gilday warns about the effects of constrained funding on vital USN capabilities, as the service strives to fulfil plans to sustain a fleet of 355 vessels.
India has issued an RfP to selected contenders for its conventional submarine acquisition, but a long and winding road lies ahead.
The USN is integrating the AN/SPY-6 scalable radar on corvettes, frigates and cruisers.
A UAS swarm dropped underwater vehicles into the sea and delivered supplies to Royal Marine (RM) Commandos, while an autonomous surface vessel monitored the horizon during Autonomous Advance Force 4.0.