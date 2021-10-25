To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

UK begins search for new strategic sealift capability

25th October 2021 - 18:01 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

MV Hartland Point carrying military equipment in support of Cougar 12 in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

The contract in the UK for the provision of strategic sealift capability expires at the end of 2024.

The UK MoD issued an RfI on 20 October for an interim strategic sealift capability, with a view to achieving FOC on 1 January 2025.

The existing sealift contract from the MoD for Foreland Shipping to provide four Point-class roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels expires on 31 December 2024.

In documents, the MoD said that the interim replacement would run for a minimum of five years.

A high-level timeline released by the MoD in its RFI states that informal industry engagement could begin in early 2022, with formal engagement beginning in the middle of the same year. A contract award date has yet …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users