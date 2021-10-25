UK begins search for new strategic sealift capability

JMSDF launches new tanker vessel
To resupply naval bases in its southwest archipelago, Japan is building two coastal tankers.
The UK MoD issued an RfI on 20 October for an interim strategic sealift capability, with a view to achieving FOC on 1 January 2025.
The existing sealift contract from the MoD for Foreland Shipping to provide four Point-class roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels expires on 31 December 2024.
In documents, the MoD said that the interim replacement would run for a minimum of five years.
A high-level timeline released by the MoD in its RFI states that informal industry engagement could begin in early 2022, with formal engagement beginning in the middle of the same year. A contract award date has yet …
The RN’s oldest frigate has trialled some of the service’s latest technologies at sea.
A dozen speedboats are being built for the French Navy by Ufast to avoid a USS Cole-style attack.
Earlier this month, two RN OPVs, HMS Tamar and Spey, arrived in San Diego, and the ships have already begun engagement activities.
ASW towed array proved its ‘exceptional sensing performance in small vessels’, SEA claims.
General Dynamics has received a contract modification from the US DoD to perform additional work for the USN’s Virginia-class submarines.