UK begins search for new strategic sealift capability

The UK MoD issued an RfI on 20 October for an interim strategic sealift capability, with a view to achieving FOC on 1 January 2025.

The existing sealift contract from the MoD for Foreland Shipping to provide four Point-class roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels expires on 31 December 2024.

In documents, the MoD said that the interim replacement would run for a minimum of five years.

A high-level timeline released by the MoD in its RFI states that informal industry engagement could begin in early 2022, with formal engagement beginning in the middle of the same year. A contract award date has yet …