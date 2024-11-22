UK and US marines train to guard nuclear deterrent submarines
The UK Royal Marines who guard the Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines that constitute the country’s nuclear deterrent have just completed their autumn training session – Tartan Eagle – alongside their US Marine Corps compatriots.
The training is delivered in two sessions each year. The Summer training session of Tartan Eagle takes place in Kings Bay, Chesapeake in Virginia, and Bangor, Washington. The Autumn session takes place on site at the Clyde Naval Base in Scotland and at the Northumbria Range complex over the course of two weeks in November.
The Royal Marines of 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group, who constitute the
