UK and US marines train to guard nuclear deterrent submarines

22nd November 2024 - 16:49 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea, Wales

UK and US Marines training together on a no-fail basis to protect submarines carrying the nuclear deterrent. (Picture: Royal Navy/MoD/Crown Copyright)

The Autumn round of Tartan Eagle training just concluded in Scotland.

The UK Royal Marines who guard the Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines that constitute the country’s nuclear deterrent have just completed their autumn training session – Tartan Eagle – alongside their US Marine Corps compatriots.

The training is delivered in two sessions each year. The Summer training session of Tartan Eagle takes place in Kings Bay, Chesapeake in Virginia, and Bangor, Washington. The Autumn session takes place on site at the Clyde Naval Base in Scotland and at the Northumbria Range complex over the course of two weeks in November. 

The Royal Marines of 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group, who constitute the

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard.

Read full bio

