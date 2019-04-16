To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK and India deepen defence industrial ties

16th April 2019 - 14:09 GMT | by Jack Richardson in London

RSS

The UK and India have signed a new agreement to strengthen defence and security ties between the two nations in order to improve collaboration on innovation and technology development. 

The 15 April announcement comes at a time when both are seeking to develop ties in this area.

This comes off the back of an agreement in March 2019 between the Indian Navy Chief of Staff, Adm Sunil Lanba, and his RN counterpart, Adm Sir Philip Jones, which aims to share expertise on bringing aircraft carriers into service.

Both nations are currently in the process of doing this with the UK’s

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Jack Richardson

Author

Jack Richardson

Jack is staff reporter at Shephard Media, focusing mainly on the sea domain.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us