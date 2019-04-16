UK and India deepen defence industrial ties

The UK and India have signed a new agreement to strengthen defence and security ties between the two nations in order to improve collaboration on innovation and technology development.

The 15 April announcement comes at a time when both are seeking to develop ties in this area.

This comes off the back of an agreement in March 2019 between the Indian Navy Chief of Staff, Adm Sunil Lanba, and his RN counterpart, Adm Sir Philip Jones, which aims to share expertise on bringing aircraft carriers into service.

Both nations are currently in the process of doing this with the UK’s