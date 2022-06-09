UDT 2022: Dstl explores feasibility of directed energy for submarine defence

A directed-energy solution could be used to defend submarines from aerial threats, according to a study by the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) presented at the UDT event in Rotterdam on 7-9 June.

Dstl senior principal advisor Tim Vickery outlined how laser directed-energy weaponry could be used in niche applications onboard submarines as a defence against aerial threats.

Vickery said it was possible to employ a directed-energy weapon on a submarine in a counter-ASW role with current technology.

While it is feasible to employ directed-energy armament in the role described, Vickery emphasised that future work beyond generic feasibility would